Wholesome Perspectives with Sophie Francis
Meet Sophie, Clinical Mental Health Counseling student, Division 1 athlete, photographer, and lifelong learner.
Jul 30
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
and
Sophie Francis
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
Wholesome Perspectives with Sarah Avilla
Meet Sarah, Integrative Wellness Coach specializing in emotional regulation and functional nutrition for women
Jul 23
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
and
Sarah Avilla
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
What I Do Every Day to Support Hormones, Energy, and Sleep
9 Daily Habits That Aren’t Mainstream, But Should Be
Jul 16
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
Wholesome Perspectives: Meet Dr. Sara Redondo
A Q&A with a Medical Doctor, Author, and Advocate for Integrative & Preventive Health
Jul 9
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
and
Sara Redondo, MD
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
Good Things Only: A Wholesome Monthly Roundup (June Edition)
Simple Rituals, Reflections, and Joyful Living in June
Jul 4
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
Real (Food) Spanish Kitchen with Karina Baloleanu
What cooking in color looks like in Barcelona!
Published on Cooking in Color
Jul 2
June 2025
Stepping Out of My Comfort Zone: My First Podcast Interview
How embracing discomfort opened the door to growth and connection.
Jun 25
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
37 Things I Know at 37
Birthday Reflections, Lessons & a Few Surprises for You
Jun 18
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
11 Wellness Writers' Turning Points in Functional Mental Health
11 powerful stories from people who have realized that the mind and body are not separate entities like we've been led to believe.
Published on Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science
Jun 11
Good Things Only: A Wholesome Monthly Roundup (May Edition)
From a delicious cake experiment to lush green trails, here’s what I loved in May.
Jun 6
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
The Hormone Disruptors No One Talks About
And why eating well isn't always enough.
Jun 4
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
May 2025
Nutrient Deficiencies: The Missing Link in Your Health Puzzle
What most standard labs miss and how to start supporting your body. (Stick to the end for a little special gift!)
May 28
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu
