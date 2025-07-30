Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Back to Wholesome by Karina Baloleanu

Wholesome Perspectives with Sophie Francis
Meet Sophie, Clinical Mental Health Counseling student, Division 1 athlete, photographer, and lifelong learner.
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
 and 
Sophie Francis
10
Wholesome Perspectives with Sarah Avilla
Meet Sarah, Integrative Wellness Coach specializing in emotional regulation and functional nutrition for women
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
 and 
Sarah Avilla
7
What I Do Every Day to Support Hormones, Energy, and Sleep
9 Daily Habits That Aren’t Mainstream, But Should Be
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
4
Wholesome Perspectives: Meet Dr. Sara Redondo
A Q&A with a Medical Doctor, Author, and Advocate for Integrative & Preventive Health
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
 and 
Sara Redondo, MD
2
Good Things Only: A Wholesome Monthly Roundup (June Edition)
Simple Rituals, Reflections, and Joyful Living in June
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
2
Real (Food) Spanish Kitchen with Karina Baloleanu
What cooking in color looks like in Barcelona!
Published on Cooking in Color  

June 2025

Stepping Out of My Comfort Zone: My First Podcast Interview
How embracing discomfort opened the door to growth and connection.
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
14
37 Things I Know at 37
Birthday Reflections, Lessons & a Few Surprises for You
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
10
11 Wellness Writers' Turning Points in Functional Mental Health
11 powerful stories from people who have realized that the mind and body are not separate entities like we've been led to believe.
Published on Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science  
Good Things Only: A Wholesome Monthly Roundup (May Edition)
From a delicious cake experiment to lush green trails, here’s what I loved in May.
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
9
The Hormone Disruptors No One Talks About
And why eating well isn't always enough.
  
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
7

May 2025

