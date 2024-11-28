Why subscribe?

This newsletter is your weekly dose of practical, root-cause nutrition and lifestyle strategies for blood sugar, hormone, and gut health. I write to help women like you move through:

Constant fatigue and brain fog

Mood swings and energy crashes

Irregular cycles and hormonal imbalances

Digestive issues that don’t seem to go away

Feeling stuck in a body that no longer feels like “you”

Each post is designed to leave you with something actionable, relatable, and empowering, so you can better understand your body and support it with clarity and confidence.

Ready to start feeling like yourself again? Subscribe to Back to Wholesome today.

About Me

Hi, I’m Karina, a Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor and the voice behind Back to Wholesome. This is a space for women like you, tired of feeling tired, wired, overwhelmed, and unheard. If you've been nodding along, you're in the right place.

My journey here began after navigating my own health challenges: gestational diabetes, burnout, and a thyroid imbalance. I left conventional doctors’ offices with more confusion than answers, and that frustration became a powerful turning point. I dove deep into functional nutrition, finally understanding what my body had been trying to tell me all along.

Now, I help women restore their energy, balance their mood, and support hormonal and blood sugar health through a root-cause, whole-body approach. I do this work not just because I’ve studied it, but because I’ve lived it.

I’m on a mission to help other women do the same:

Stop guessing and start connecting the dots.

Go beyond symptom management and uncover what’s really going on.

Build sustainable habits that support your body, mind, and soul, without burnout or perfection.

Hear From Our Community

✨ Karina is a Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor on a mission to empower women to regain energy and mood, supporting them to thrive—not just survive—by addressing hormonal and blood sugar balance through a root-cause approach. I totally recommend her newsletter. — Sara Redondo, MD

✨ Karina is an amazing nutrition counselor who shares many of the same passions as me: that the food we eat is one of the most important factors for our health. She's on a mission to empower women to restore energy and mood by supporting hormonal and blood sugar balance through a root-cause, whole-body approach. A mission I fully support! — Sophie Francis

✨ Karina Baloleanu, CFNC, brings deep empathy and expertise to her work, empowering women to restore energy, balance hormones, and reclaim well-being through personalized, root-cause functional nutrition. Her own healing journey fuels her mission, and her Wholesome Energy & Mood Reset Program is a compassionate, holistic roadmap for lasting change. — Dr. Bronce Rice

✨ Karina writes about functional nutrition, hormones, energy, motherhood, and embracing a slower, seasonal approach to well-being. Blending science with personal experience, her newsletter offers grounded guidance and gentle reminders to reconnect with what truly nourishes us, from the inside out. — Philipp Maerzhaeuser

✨ Karina does a wonderful job of sharing valuable information on how to better balance your hormones and your blood sugar. — Grace Barker

✨ As a Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor, Karina shares practical, empowering insights to help women regain energy, balance their hormones, and feel at home in their bodies again. Her approach focuses on getting to the root cause and making sustainable changes without overwhelm. If you're looking for honest, down-to-earth wellness advice and encouragement to support your health journey, her Substack is a lovely place to be—you’ll find a thoughtful blend of personal stories and way more. — Orry

✨ Back to Wholesome offers women a way to reclaim their vitality. Certified Functional Nutrition Counselor Karina Baloleanu focuses on hormonal and blood sugar balance through a root-cause, whole-body strategy, leading to increased energy, improved mood, and a more wholesome life. — Shannon Dubois, MS

You're Not Alone — Our Journeys May Be Alike…

I know how it feels to sense that something is off in your body but not know what to do about it. To be told your labs are “normal,” even though you don’t feel like yourself. To be dismissed, brushed off, or given band-aid solutions.

You’re not broken. You don’t need to “just push through.” And you certainly don’t have to figure this all out alone.

Together, we’ll take a functional, personalized approach to help you feel whole again, from the inside out.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Supporting Women to Feel Wholesome. From Within.

This is more than a newsletter. It’s a space to reconnect with yourself, to learn, grow, and feel supported on your path to better health, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Whether you’re just getting started or already deep into your healing journey, I’m here to meet you where you are, with compassion, clarity, and real tools that make a difference.

You deserve to feel good again. Let’s get you there, one wholesome step at a time.

Stay wholesome,

Karina, CFNC